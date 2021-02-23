Champaign Public Health reminds people not to worry if they missed vaccine appointment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Some health departments in Central Illinois are expecting smaller shipments of vaccines. It’s because of a shortage in the federal supply and delays caused by winter storms.

Weather caused many in Champaign County to miss their vaccine appointment, but health officials are telling people not to panic if they need to reschedule.

Officials said if you missed out on your second dose, you’ll have six weeks to reschedule your appointment without losing it’s effectiveness.

If you missed out on your first dose, you’ll likely have to wait longer because of the limited supply. That being said, if you still need to reschedule, you won’t lose your place in line.

“As soon as we get the vaccines, people in the priority group will all be able to have access to vaccines as soon as possible,” Champaign Public Health Official Awais Vaid said.

Health officials said in order to be sure where your appointment stands to check in with your vaccine clinic.

So far, 22% of the population in Champaign County has received their first dose, while 7% have received their second. Officials said they expect that gap to close with the next couple of shipments.