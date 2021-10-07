Champaign Police: Man died after overnight shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man died from gunshot wounds after a shooting happened on West White Street early Thursday morning.

According to police officers, they were sent to the 500 block of West White Street in response to a reported shooting at around 3:10 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, the police found a man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was then quickly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation reveals that before the shooting happened, the victim was attending a gathering inside a nearby apartment when a fight was believed to have occurred.

Officers identified the victim as 42-year-old Charles Evans of Urbana. He was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m. by emergency room staff. It was reported that Evans died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday. The investigation is ongoing.

Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. Video footage may be of investigative assistance.

Anyone with additional information on this incident should call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers can also be reached online or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. They will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this incident.