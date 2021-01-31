Champaign Park District to kick off Canned Food Drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Tomorrow is February, meaning it’s the start of Black History Month. It’s also the start of National Canned Food month. To celebrate, the champaign park district is holding a canned food drive.

The drive starts Monday, February 1st at noon and will continue throughout the rest of the month.

The Park District is accepting all canned goods, boxed meals, peanut butter and other non-perishables. They’ll also accept toiletries, cleaning products and pet food. Organizers will donate all proceeds to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve been able to do any sort of drive,” Champaign Park District’s Remington Rock said. “We wanted to do something that gave back and ties in with what we do everyday.”

You can drop items off at marked boxes at both Hessel park and Leonhard Recreation Center.