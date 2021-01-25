Champaign Park District begins upgrading Human Kinetics Park as part of Martens Center Project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign Park District moved into its next phase in its development plan for the Martens Center Project. They’ve started removing amenities in Human Kinetics Park, which will surround the center, such as their basketball, volleyball and soccer nets.

They’ll be replaced by new soccer fields, a basketball court, multi-purpose field, splash pad, playground and path system. It’ll be connected along the boneyard creek trail near crystal lake park.

The upgrades are a part of the park district’s martens center project.

That’s a $12 million dollar development that will have a full sized gym, a walking track, recording studio, fitness and multipurpose rooms and more.

“We think this is going to be the crown jewel for the people of Champaign and change a lot of people’s lives,” the park district’s Executive Director Joe DeLuce said.

Park construction will start in February, and is expected to be completed in May. The Martens Center Project is expected to finish construction in 2021.

Features in the Martens Project include the following:

-Full Gymnasium with upstairs track

-Dance and Ballroom Studios

-Courts for basketball, volleyball and soccer

-3D Printing Room

-Recording Studio