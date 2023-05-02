CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– It was a night of oaths at Champaign City Council; the mayor and three council members were sworn in.

Kathy Shannon is the newest member, she previously served on the Champaign school board.

Mayor Deb Feinen and Council Member Matthew Gladney are serving their third terms. Council Member Will Kyles II is serving his fourth.

Kyles says he is honored to continue working for the people of Champaign.

“You know God has just blessed me to just want to keep on serving,” said Kyles. “That’s the best part about this; when you get to serve and know that it’s a city that’s willing to serve alongside you and serve together, and it’s just glorifying the kingdom. I just get excited about that.”

Kyles says he is looking forward to continuing the violence reduction blue print and improving the Garden Hills neighborhood.