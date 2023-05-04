CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — At least two of the deaths in Monday’s I-55 pileup caused by a dust storm are Central Illinois residents.

WCIA confirmed with family members that Michael and Amy Zinchuk of Champaign were two of the seven deaths in the I-55 crash.

Amy worked in Champaign as a piano teacher who taught around 60 students, according to an online obituary originally published in the Champaign News-Gazette. Mike was an avid reader and history lover.

The Zinchuks met at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as students and were married in 1992. They raised their kids in Champaign.

According to the obituary, they are survived by their three children and eight siblings.

Expenses for the Zinchuk’s children are being fundraised through a GoFundMe. Anyone can donate at the link here.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.