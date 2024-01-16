CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials from Champaign County are asking to hear from local seniors on how to serve them better.

The Champaign County Public Health Department with the help of Advocates for Aging Care is surveying resident seniors age 60 or older and their caregivers to ask about access, interest and utilization of rehabilitation, long-term and nursing-home care facilities in our county.

“We are eager to hear from older adults aged 60 and above and family caregivers to better understand your experiences and needs in caring for Champaign County’s senior population,” the message from the beginning of the survey reads.

The survey asks for information on seniors’ medical conditions, living situations, and use of health services in the county. Officials estimate the survey will not take longer than 10 minutes, and is completely anonymous.

The survey can be found at http://bit.ly/ChampaignCountySeniorSurvey.