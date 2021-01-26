Champaign County Recorder pushes to merge offices with County Clerk

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Champaign County Recorder Mike Ingram ran a campaign to do away with his office. Now, he’s preparing a referendum to make that happen.

He says he felt comfortable with the decision after seeing other nearby counties doing the same.

Champaign is actually just one of twelve counties that still has an elected recorder. If approved, the next county clerk would become the county’s first clerk recorder.

“I think a lot of that has to do with the digitization of records, now you can maintain things a little bit better,” Ingram said. “As a cost saving measure it makes a lot of sense.”

He says not much would change for employees in his office. The only major change would be that his staff works for a different department head.

Voters will be able to decide on whether or not to merge the two offices or keep them separate in April.