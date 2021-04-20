Champaign County Clerk’s Office Certifies Consolidated Election Results

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Election results in Champaign County are now official.

Certified results are officially due a week from today, but if a county is confident it has all vote-by-mail ballots, they don’t have to wait.

In Champaign County, the Clerk’s website previously crashed on election night. It caused a delay in reports on the preliminary election results.

One of the candidates left waiting was Rantoul Mayor, Chuck Smith. Smith said while it gives him some closure to know final results are in, it still caused stress for those running. He said all candidates, and anyone who helped with their campaign, deserve more transparency with the results.

To see a full list of election results in Champaign County, you can visit the link here.