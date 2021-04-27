Champaign County Chamber of Commerce calls for State to provide economic relief for small businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is calling on the state to give economic relief to local businesses.

They’re teaming up with chambers across Illinois in what’s called the ‘Chambers All-In’ initiative.

It’s a grassroots effort meant to help make sure some businesses aren’t in the same situation they were in last year.

That’s because the rates a business will pay has to do with staff turnover.

Last year, the state froze those insurance rates to prevent already struggling industries from being hampered further.

One of the key focuses revolves around Unemployment Insurance Rates, which are based on a business’ turnover rate. Last year, the State froze those rates, but that freeze expired in December 2020. Now, the initiative is asking the State to push that deadline back to December of 2021.

Officials with the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce said many affected businesses that can be hurt once again if cases don’t drop come summertime. One of those businesses affected last year was Ippatsu Hair Salon. The Salon said business is picking back up, but can still use whatever help the state can give.

“All businesses are getting busier as time goes on, but we can definitely use extra money,” Julie Grubich said. “We can always use that to cover some of our other losses, we can make up for that,”

Ippatsu had to shut down entirely for a few months last summer. While they’ve started to receive more normal levels of business over the last couple of weeks, Grubich said they are concerned what could happen if cases climbed back up again.

If you’re interested in learning more about the ‘All In’ initiative and other COVID-19 resources, follow the link here. If you’re interested in seeing how you can support small business, you can check out which businesses are most in need at Visit Champaign County or Buy Black Chambana.