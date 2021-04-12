Champaign County Board seeks community input on Animal Control

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Changes could be coming to Champaign County Animal Control.

And you could help make them.

County Board Chair Kyle Patterson said an incident back in December, when Animal Control mistakenly euthanized a dog before their owner could pick them up and bring them home, is what prompted the County Board to take a deeper look at Animal Control.

The bulk of reforms will be centered around how Animal Control deals with loose dogs. Section Four of the current ordinance says every loose dog in the county will be impounded. Animal Control has seven business days to get ahold of the dog’s owner before putting it down. Now, Patterson said they’re open to hearing suggestions about all the current policies.

“Right now we don’t really have specifics,” Patterson said. “We’re just kind of looking at what the adjustable aspects of our policy are and what impact those could have.”

They’ll also be forming a task force later in the summer to hear suggestions. So far there isn’t a specified date for when that will take place.

If you’re interested in submitted feedback to the County Board, you can email your feedback acinput@co.champaign.il.us.