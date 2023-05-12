CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council may accept a state grant next week for more public safety funding.

Champaign City Council will consider accepting $2 million from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity at their meeting Tuesday. The money comes from the Community Development, Violence Prevention and Administrative Costs Grant.

The funds for the grant would be used to reimburse the city for implementing its Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint. It would also be used to cover training and equipment for city police officers and firefighters.

The appropriation from the state was originally approved by the late Senator Scott Bennett.

“This shows Scott Bennett’s unwavering commitment to our community’s safety,” Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) said. “Through his tireless efforts, he often secured vital funding for the City of Champaign. This funding serves as a testament to his enduring dedication to public safety in Champaign.”

The mayor said the city’s plan to reduce gun violence is already paying off.

“The City’s commitment to addressing the root cause of violence by investing in supportive and preventative measures as outlined in the Community Gun Violence Prevention Blueprint is already showing positive results,” Champaign mayor Deborah Frank Feinen said. “I am grateful for the efforts made by the late Senator Scott Bennett to appropriate this funding for the City, and I also want to thank Senator Paul Faraci for his ongoing commitment to bolstering public safety in Champaign and across the State of Illinois.”

This fiscal year, 26 units of local government across the state are receiving the grant.