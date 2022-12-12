CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Details have been announced for a ceremony honoring the life of Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign).

According to a Facebook post by his widow Stacy Bennett, a celebration of life is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. in the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at 500 S. Goodwin Ave. in Urbana. Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs and Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz are expected to speak at the celebration.

Bennett died Friday afternoon due to complications from a brain tumor. Friends and government officials across the state have sent in memories and condolences to his family.