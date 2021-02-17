CCRPC reminds people they can apply for LIHEAP

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–In response to a nationwide freeze, Ameren Illinois asked people to conserve their electricity usage.

In Champaign County, the Regional Planning Commission is preparing to help people with their utilities in case their bills go up.

Right now, CCRPC is recommending people living in the county apply for LIHEAP, or the Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program. It’s designed to help anyone behind utility bills.

Director Lisa Benson about the importance of signing up. Moratoriums on utility shutoffs end next month, so she’s urging people to apply as soon as possible if you need it.

“If they’re in a disconnect status, or get an imminent disconnection, they can also call in and get what we call reconnection assistance,” Benson said.

Allan Axelrod, an activist who was involved with pushing for statewide moratoriums in November. He added with the weather being as cold as it is, many people are going to be using more heat, and should be more utilities.

“Most people who qualify for the LIHEAP program don’t even know it,” Axelrod said. “You should try to call CCRPC to see if you can apply, it’s option 1 or 2 on their phone line, they’re very aware of this.”

If you’ve already taken advantage, you can get more help through the Emergency Rental Assistance program. To learn more about both of these, you can visit their website.