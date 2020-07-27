Car crashes, flips over onto its side

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called out to a two-car crash Monday afternoon in Savoy.

It happened at West Curtis Road and Wesley Avenue. One car turned over onto its side, and crews were trying to get someone out of it. Fire crews and police responded to the scene.

A public information officer with the Savoy Fire Department said it happened around 12:43 p.m. Monday, and four people needed to be rescued from the car that overturned. There two people in the other car.

Some of them were hurt, but first responders were able to treat them on scene for non-life threatening injuries. No one was taken to the hospital.

Curtis Road was shut down between Prospect Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue in Savoy.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it comes available