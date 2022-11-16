HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood in Hoopeston is currently under a boil order after a watermain broke last night. The area is located on the west end of town between Main Street and Thompson Avenue.

The water was shut off earlier this morning. Crews have since then repaired the water main, so water has been turned back on for that area of town.

Officials say they do not know when the boil order will be lifted. Currently they are waiting for samples to get back from a lab, and that can take at least a day or two.