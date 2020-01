Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area band is looking for people to help support a benefit concert.

The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective is performing with all donations going to the Puerto Rican Agenda which has been helping victims of natural disasters since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

The band’s music has been broadcast worldwide and is available on Spotify.

Benefit Concert for people of Puerto Rico

Iron Post

Saturday, January 25

6 – 8 pm