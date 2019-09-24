‘Banner month’ for permits

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Building Safety Division of the Fire Department issued millions of dollars worth of permits in August.

The city reshared its fire department’s post, which said:

“Another banner month for construction in the City of Champaign during the month of August. A total of $16,541,955.00 in permits were issued by the Building Safety Division of the Fire Department. Look for a new Starbucks and Haymakers coming your way soon!”



Officials said they issued $16,541,955.00 in permits, including some for a new Starbucks slated to open at the corner of Springfield and Mattis this fall. Starbucks will be the main anchor for Union Square. The coffee chain’s new location is expected to open to customers this fall.

The retail center will be 12,000 square feet. Seven business suites, ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet, are also available. Ramshaw Real Estate said the property sits at the second busiest intersection in town.