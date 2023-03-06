CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — AgTech Week is back in Champaign-Urbana starting Monday, and events from facility tours to happy hours are scheduled.

Experts call Champaign a leader in both the technology and agriculture industries. In the past decade, those fields combined in many ways, leading to some to call the area the “epicenter” of AgTech.

“Serving as a neutral convener, the AgTech Summit convenes a kaleidoscope of perspectives and expertise that is representative of our ecosystem — it extends across the value chain of agriculture,” Laura Bleill, Director of External Engagement at University of Illinois Research Park said. “We are grateful to our speakers, sponsors, and partners, and we are excited to host 600+ registered participants.”

Some events include University of Illinois Research Park tours, the Center for Digital Agriculture’s Annual Conference and a webinar on getting involved with Illinois AgTech Accelerator. Other events include beer flights at Triptych Brewing and the AgTech Week Happy Hour.

“We’re grateful to all of our local partners who have worked with us to create an amazing lineup of events to showcase why Champaign-Urbana is a leader in AgTech,” Carly McCrory-McKay, Executive Director at Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, said.

The full list of events can be found on the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation’s website. All events are free, but some require advanced registration.