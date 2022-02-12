CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Champaign Police Department confirmed that one person was shot in the leg at Market Place Mall around.

The altercation involved a male and female, that started near the food court, and ended in the parking lot.

CPD tells us that Diamond Mitchell, 22, of Urbana, produced a firearm, firing one shot, injuring a 19-year-old male involved in the altercation.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

Mitchell was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Champaign County Correctional Center.

The loaded fire arm was recovered by Police one scene.

Our crews spoke to people who were in the mall at the time of the shooting, who mentioned they heard gun shots, and crowds of people rushing out. One woman, who did not wish to be on camera says she was locked in a store, separated from her children when evacuating.

CPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545