URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the third straight year, Illinois American Water’s Champaign County District placed first in a regional water taste test competition.

15 counties in Central Illinois submitted entries for the competition, which were judged on taste, odor and clarity. A water sample from the Champaign’s Mattis Water Treatment Plant was the winning entry.

As the regional winner, the Champaign County District’s team will represent the region in a statewide competition next month at the Illinois Section of the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) conference in Springfield. The winner of that competition will represent Illinois in the North America-wide competition at the AWWA’s national conference and exposition in June.

“We are passionate about delivering safe drinking water; it’s what we do,” said Brian Wiemers, senior manager of operations for Illinois American Water’s Eastern Division. “We take great pride in the product we deliver to homes and businesses every day. Winning the regional taste test and the opportunity to compete on a state and, possible, national level is a testament to our team’s commitment. We’re proud to provide award-winning drinking water to our friends and neighbors.”

This if the fifth time overall the Champaign County District has won the regional taste test. The district won in 2005, 2006, 2019 and 2020 as well as this year. The taste test was not held in 2021 due to COVID. The district was also recognized in 2005 and 2006 with the National Best of the Best title.