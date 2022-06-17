CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The official Juneteenth Flag was raised in front of the Urbana City Building on Friday. Champaign County is ready to celebrate the Juneteenth weekend with summer games, live music and more.

HV Neighborhood Transformation, an organization focusing on curing violence in Champaign County, will begin its 40 days of peace on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Crestview Park. The organizers said they hope to unite the community and raise awareness of gun violence.

Another Saturday event will kick off at Douglass Park at noon, where people gather to enjoy food trucks, photo booth and dance performances. Neil St. Blues, a minority-woman-owned restaurant, will host a jazz concert and dinner buffet on Sunday at 7 p.m.

“You are guaranteed to taste the history and passion that we put into our food,” Neil St. Blues staff said. “This makes for the perfect way to end another great Juneteenth and to also enjoy the same recipes that generations before have enjoyed.”