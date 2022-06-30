CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the time of the year for floats, marching bands, and nostalgia of the red, white and blue.

The Champaign County Freedom Celebration will host a series of events on Monday to celebrate July 4. The lineup begins with a 5K race from the State Farm Center at 9:30 a.m. The parade will then set off at 11:05 a.m. near First Street and Kirby Avenue.

Photo courtesy of Champaign County Freedom Celebration

The evening program will happen at 7 p.m. near First and Oak streets, featuring live performances, games and food trucks. The county can also expect a spectacular fireworks display set to music at dusk.

