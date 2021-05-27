Champaign County state’s attorney releases report regarding deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County state’s attorney has released a report regarding a shooting that left a Champaign Police Officer as well as another man dead and an additional officer hurt.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a preliminary opinion was made in regards to the May 19th shooting. She said that opinion is “that Officer Jeffrey Creel’s use of deadly force was legally justified and appropriate. Further, Darion Lafayette was in violation of Illinois criminal law in that he illegally possessed a firearm and caused the death of Officer Chris Oberheim.”

Full report here: