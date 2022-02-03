Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns about impassable roads

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County sheriff said roadways in several areas of the county continue to be impassable because of the weather.

“The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to encourage motorists to stay off roadways today,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “The roadways are dangerous and many of them are impassable. There are several cases of vehicles and occupants being stranded around the county.” He continued to say first responders and tow trucks are having difficulty responding to vehicles in ditches or that have tried to drive into unplowed roads.

Affected roadways:

Monticello Road: Currently impassable

North Market Street between Olympian and Hensley Roads: Drivers should avoid this area as many semis “heeded safety warnings too late and have found no open area to park their semis at Road Ranger, choosing instead to unsafely park them along the side of the roadway on North Market Street,” said Heuerman. “North Market Street is currently closed due to a jack-knifed semi.”

The sheriff said if you do try to drive in these weather conditions and get stranded, first responders may not be able to reach you until there are better road conditions.