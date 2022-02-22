CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office released its annual report on Tuesday about crime statistics in 2021.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to more calls in 2021 than they did in 2020, but there was less gun violence. It highlights a slow return to normalcy after disruptions from the pandemic.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said there are some things about 2021 that did stand out, including the severity of gun violence in the county.

“Of the shooting incidents we’ve seen, there have been fewer incidents that have resulted in property damage and there have been less injuries than in 2020,” Heuerman said.

Heuerman said one of the more significant accomplishments in 2021 was the development of a plan to address the aging infrastructure at the Champaing County Jail.