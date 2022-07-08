CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Back to School BBQ” on August 6th from 4-8pm at the Prairie Fields Park in Savoy.

There will be free food and entertainment, and school supplies!

If you would like to donate school supplies to help the cause, the Sheriff’s Office said to bring the following items to the lobby of the Champaign County Sheriff’s office at 204 E Main Street in Urbana or at the Savoy Municipal building.

Backpacks

Boxes of 12 colored pencils

Boxes of 24 crayons

#2 pencils

Two pocket folders

Rulers

Highlighters

Composition notebooks

Glue Sticks

Items must be dropped off by August 3rd by 5pm.