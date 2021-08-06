Champaign County Sheriff’s Office investigator named ‘Deputy of the Year’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County sheriff named one the office’s investigators as “Deputy of the Year.”

In a news release, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Investigator Deron Brize was given the recognition. He started as a patrol deputy for the office in 2015 and recently transferred into the Investigations Division.

“Deputy Brize was selected as Deputy of the Year due to his well-roundedness as a deputy,” said Heuerman. Deputy Brize has served as a field training officer, training new deputies how to do the job effectively, a Crime Scene Investigator, a firearms instructor, and a member of our Special Enforcement Team.”