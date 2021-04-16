Champaign County Sheriff’s Office investigates after shots fired at house, gas can thrown in window

URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after over 50 rounds of ammunition was fired at a house overnight.

In a news release, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of shots heard on Gurth Drive. After investigating further, they learned that someone threw a gas can into a bedroom window to try to set the house on fire.

The shots were fired after the gas can was thrown. Both that house and the one next door were hit. While someone was home at the time, officers said no one was hurt.

If you know anything about this crime, call Champaign County investigators at (217) 384-1213 or through the office’s mobile app. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS. If your information leads to an arrest and conviction, you could receive up to $1,000.