Champaign County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave after DUI arrest

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office employee is on leave after officers said he was arrested for a DUI.

In a news release, Mahomet Chief of Police Michael Metzler said a rollover crash was reported around 1 a.m. on August 15. Mahomet officers as well as Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on South Lake of the Woods Road at the I-74 overpass.

When officers arrived, they found a pick-up truck on its roof. They said it was apparent the truck hit a guardrail and rolled over.

A short time later, officers found 52-year-old Norman Meeker, Jr.. Metzler said the St. Joseph man was ticketed for DUI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and improper lane usage.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he placed Meeker “on leave pending an administrative investigation.”

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said her office requested a special prosecutor be appointed regarding the investigation. They also requested the prosecution because of Meeker’s role in pending criminal cases and his status as a county employee. “Judge Randy Rosenbaum has appointed the Office of the State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor to serve as Special Prosecutor in this matter.”

