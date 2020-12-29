Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announces initiatives for new year

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County sheriff said as people start making New Year’s resolutions, his office is working on some of their own for 2021.

“Events that occurred in 2020 gave me an opportunity to reflect on what the Sheriff’s Office does well, where we can improve, and how we can help the public have an accurate perception of what we do every day,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman in a news release.

The sheriff stated there are three initiatives they are working on early in the new year. Those areas include justice diversion, increased community relations and a special enforcement team.

The first initiative addresses finding an alternative for situations involving finding another response method besides that of law enforcement. “There are some calls that deputies respond to where law enforcement may not be the best option to handle, however there aren’t any alternatives, especially in rural parts of the county,” the sheriff said. “Unfortunately, over the last several years law enforcement nationwide has been increasingly relied upon by their communities to respond to calls involving persons in crisis because of the lack of consistent and available alternatives.”

With the help of the Champaign County RPC, Heuerman said the Justice Diversion Initiative will work towards reducing police contact for non-criminal issues where community alternatives may be of better service. He also stated this is similar to an initiative in the works with the Rantoul Police Department and they hope it will work hand-in-hand with the One Door initiative Urbana Police are working on.

“Through use of a dedicated social worker, the Justice Diversion Initiative will support case management and services for persons who have Champaign County Sheriff’s Office crisis intervention and/or domestic contacts, offering case management with a goal of reducing future contact with police by helping clients identify needed resources,” stated the sheriff’s office. This will allow deputies to focus on criminal-related issues.

While the sheriff’s office has increased their training to better address these types of calls, Heuerman said it is ideal that they are handled by trained social workers.

The second initiative is related to an increase in community relations. “I believe the majority of those we serve trust us and support us,” said the sheriff. “But we can always do better at interacting and communicating effectively with the community.”

According to the sheriff’s office, this initiative is two-fold. They want the sheriff’s office to interact with the community in more intentional ways and also give effective communications to their community in ways they use the most.

Some of the broad goals of this initiative include an increase in casual contact with the community and businesses to promote positive relationships; having more collaboration with the community to identify issues and ways to fix them; and working to create programs like National Night Out, Neighborhood/Farm Watch, etc.

The sheriff’s office said they are also working on developing a mobile app to increase communication with the community. They are expecting to have more information about that app in the coming weeks.

The final initiative is the use of a Special Enforcement Team (S.E.T.). “People rely on the Sheriff’s Office to keep them and their property safe,” said Sheriff Heuerman. “There are some things that my deputies to not have time to adequately address on a routine patrol shift, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t devote resources to them.”

The sheriff’s office said this initiative began earlier this year, but was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of SET is to “incorporate problem-oriented policing into addressing community issues and trends,” officials said. The team’s main goal is to be proactive in reducing actions that could affect the community’s safety.

Some examples of areas the team would address include traffic details to reduce accidents and “hot spot” details for crimes like burglaries and gun violence. The sheriff’s office stated the team would not be full time, but would be activated periodically.