SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman released a statement that the sheriff’s office will host a “Coffee with a Cop” event Friday, April 21.

“Coffee with a Cop” is scheduled at Industrial Donut in Savoy from 7-9 a.m. Heuerman said the event is aimed at bringing deputies and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about one another.

“This is an excellent event to help cultivate community collaboration,” Sheriff Heuerman said. “We have found that people really enjoy the casual atmosphere of an event like this.”

Anyone is welcome to attend “Coffee with a Cop,” whether you have specific questions, suggestions on how to better address community issues, or want to stop by and thank the deputies who work hard to serve Champaign County every day.

Officials said this is one of several community engagement events planned in 2023.