Champaign County Sheriff announces increased enforcement on impaired driving

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman announced on Monday that his deputies will be increasing enforcement of impaired driving ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The increased enforcement is part of a statewide effort by Illinois law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired driving. The enforcement, part of the “Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over” campaign, is made possible through a grant by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“We want people to have fun and be safe this holiday season,” Heuerman said. “Instead of trying to figure out if you are above the legal limit with alcohol or cannabis, designate a sober driver or use a ride-share service if your plans include consuming alcohol, cannabis, or any other controlled substance.”

The Sheriff’s Office reminded people that, according to Illinois state law:

Drivers 21 years of age and over are legally considered to be under the influence if they have a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or more

Drivers under 21 years of age are prohibited from possessing or consuming any amount of alcohol, cannabis or other controlled substance

Drivers are legally considered to be under the influence if they have 5 or more nanograms per milliliter of tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) concentration (THC) in their blood, have used any other controlled substance, or are impaired by medication

It is illegal for both a vehicle driver and passengers to consume any amount of alcohol or cannabis while within a motor vehicle

DUI is a Class A misdemeanor for a first offense and a felony for subsequent convictions, each accompanied by a mandatory driver’s license suspension

Motorists were further reminded that their driving and judgement may be impaired even if they are under the legal limit of a substance.