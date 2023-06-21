SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza honored several LGBTQ+ Illinoisans during Pride Month.

At a ceremony in Springfield Wednesday, the comptroller honored five leaders for their contributions to the state.

“It’s such a diverse field of talent, and really something to truly be proud of,” Mendoza said.

One of the honorees is Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.

“Just like many of us have, there [were] several hurdles throughout my career, especially being an openly gay male, and the stigma that comes with that in law enforcement,” Heuerman said at the ceremony. “I am now in a leadership position to make sure that my residents in Champaign County realize that they don’t have to put up with things by the police that others have in the past.”

According to Mendoza, Heuerman is one of five openly LGBTQ+ elected sheriffs in the country, and the only openly gay man.

Mendoza said it’s especially important to recognize what the honorees have overcome given the current political climate.

“It is crazy to me that in 2023, we see so many states that have the audacity to introduce hateful legislation that would try to erase who you are, or diminish who you are, or try to bring shame to who you are, but not in Illinois,” she said. “We’re going to keep fighting that and making sure that not only do we fight against it, but we fight in favor of you.”

Mendoza also honored Billy Rogers, the co-founder of Golden Rainbows of Illinois South, Erin Reitz, a board member of the Prairie Pride Coalition, Trevor Neff, the fundraising and special events coordinator for Central Illinois Friends, and April Poole, the treasurer of Coalition of Rainbow Alliances.