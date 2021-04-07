Champaign County seeing population growth over the last 10 years

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois has been experiencing population loss, but that’s not the case in Champaign County.

According to the the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS), out of the 102 counties in Illinois, only nine are seeing more people moving in than moving out. Champaign County is one of them.

The county has seen an increase of 3% over the last 10 years. That makes the population roughly 209,922 people. The only place to see a higher rate is in Kendall County.

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission uses this information to see what has changed over the years, and then, what is needed in the present.

They credit this increase to the University of Illinois expanding its population, and to the great community that has been formed in Champaign County.

RPC’s Gabe Lewis said, “For us to be a downstate county, in a state that’s experiencing population loss, for us to see growth, I think this is a testament to what a good community we have here and what an attractive place it is to live for both students and families.”

With population growth also comes a greater need for public transportation and for more housing options.

The RPC is still waiting on data from 2020. They want to analyze the impact the pandemic had on the county’s population.

Lewis explained how to access this data through the Champaign County Regional Data Portal. He said, once you log into the website… “You can click on the Regional Dashboard to see a variety of categories including: Agriculture, Education, Employment, Income, Poverty, Households and Families, Housing, Natural Resources, Population & Vital Statistics, and Transportation. Each dataset shows a table for the data.”