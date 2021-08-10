Champaign County Regional Planning Commission to hold appointments for LIHEAP applicants

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting August 16, eligible families can get help with their energy bills in Champaign County.

Officials with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission said people can make appointments to apply for LIHEAP. This year, not only can you make your appointment at the organization’s main office in Urbana, but also their new location at 2009 Round Barn Road in Champaign.

When you go to your appointment, you need to bring the following with you: