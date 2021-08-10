Champaign County Regional Planning Commission to hold appointments for LIHEAP applicants

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting August 16, eligible families can get help with their energy bills in Champaign County.
Officials with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission said people can make appointments to apply for LIHEAP. This year, not only can you make your appointment at the organization’s main office in Urbana, but also their new location at 2009 Round Barn Road in Champaign.
When you go to your appointment, you need to bring the following with you:
- Social Security card for all household members
- Proof of income for the past 30 days
- Recent gas/electric bill (and a disconnect notice if within seven days of disconnection), or rental agreement if utilities are included in rent.
- Proof of birth certificates for children five years old and under (or a medical card)
- Proof of pending disability from Social Security (If you have a pending disability case, you need to bring a current letter from the Social Security Office that says your case is pending. Documents from lawyers’ offices will not be accepted.)