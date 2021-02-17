Champaign County Regional Planning Commission gets ready to help with increased utility bills

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday, Ameren Illinois asked people to be more conservative with their energy use after a recent winter storm and amidst temperatures below zero for the week.

Although they are telling people to use less energy for the time being, Champaign County’s Regional Planning Commission is already prepared to help anyone who might need to use more heat than normal.

Through the RPC’s LIHEAP program, people can catch up on their utility bills, and cover themselves for any extra usage over the coming weeks. The RPC’s director, Lisa Benson, said to apply for benefits as soon as possible.

State moratoriums end March 31. Benson said the RPC is already anticipating a large influx of applicants in the coming weeks. If you have already received benefits, you can apply to have your utilities covered by the RPC’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.