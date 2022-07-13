CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Service environmental projects are coming to Champaign!

Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said three government agencies in Champaign County are getting money from AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps to aid in the local natural environment in Champaign.

The Champaign County Department of Planning and Zoning will organize neighborhood clean-up events in neighborhoods and roadways in Urbana township.

The City of Urbana Public Works Department will be planting trees along the right-of-way areas in the city with focus on lower-income neighborhoods.

Champaign County Forest Preserve District will be removing invasive species and promote ecologic restoration in the entire County of Champaign.

County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said, “Having the AmeriCorps team here is mutually beneficial – the county receives help for some special initiatives that might not have gotten done, and the team members have interesting experiences around America and add useful skills and a good reference to their career resumes. I’m thrilled we were able to be matched with a team this summer.”

AmeriCorps NCCC is a federal agency and they match young adult volunteers with local organizations, with the focus on improvement of communities and their environmental impact.



