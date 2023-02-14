CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 12th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament is this weekend at Dodds Disc Golf Course.

It’s a tradition to play disc golf in the wintertime to raise money for a good cause in Champaign. The goal is to raise $2,500 for the Eastern Illinois Food Bank. This will put them over $25,000 for all-time donations.

President of Champaign Country Disc Golf Club Wilbur Wallis said disc golf is one of the greatest sports out there.

“It’s fun,” said Wallis. “You can come out and play with your family and have a good time. Or you can go to the competitive side of it. This particular event is all about raising money for the food bank.”

More than 60 people have signed up already. But there are still spots available.

Player check-in will be from 9-10 a.m. this Saturday. There will also be a brief player meeting to go over a few rules, then tee off around 10:15 a.m.