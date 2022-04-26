CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a race to the finish, as restaurants and hotels in Champaign-Urbana prepare for a flood of runners and spectators this weekend. They’ll be here for the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon.

Of course, there will be several roads closed for the race. So, expect some traffic delays, but there will also be thousands of people coming into Champaign and Urbana.

They’re going to be eating at restaurants, and staying in hotels around the county. Visit Champaign County officials said more than 10-thousand people have registered to run. Which is exciting for these places, since it’s been nearly three years since the race has happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been three years. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long. Of course, they did have an event last fall, but it’s not like having race weekend in the spring, like we’ve all become accustomed to. So, we’re all excited for the weekend,” Mike Koon, with Visit Champaign County, said.

Koon said the area experiences a nearly 6-to-7 million dollar boom in revenue, but he’s not sure what this year will bring.

Events start Thursday with a youth run. Friday is the 5k, but the big races are Saturday morning. With the marathon canceled this year, the half marathon is the big race.

To learn more about the events and what roads might be closed, you can find out more here.