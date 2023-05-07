CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — In Champaign, many outdoor activities filled calendars on Saturday as families enjoyed the nice weather. One of those events was with Champaign-Urbana Special Rec (CUSR). The group, along with other organizations, strived to make outdoor fun safe and accessible for everybody.

Special Olympics Illinois and the Urbana Park District also helped host the Outdoor Field Day at CUSR’s center. Families played sports and games, and one organizer said an environment like Saturday’s helps kids feel more comfortable when trying something new.

Eliza Rice and her dad Joe agree. They go to many CUSR events as a family and said Saturday was another reminder why everyone deserves equal opportunities.

“I like CUSR because everyone has a chance to play some kind of sport even if they can’t play it through their school or even if they’re homeschooled they have somewhere they can play sports from,” Eliza Rice said.

If you want to get involved with CUSR, or volunteer at a future event, visit their website for more details.