Champaign County officers arrest man in connection to shots fired investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County officers arrested a man in connection to a shots fired investigation.

In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 25-year-old Kytiece Frazier was arrested on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

This comes after police responded to the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive around 12:30 p.m. on March 20. When officers got to the scene, they found a spent shell casing in the backyard of a house. No one was hurt and no property was damaged. “Information obtained in the investigation indicated a subject produced a handgun and fired upon another individual during a foot chase.”

On April 13, officers tried to pull over Frazier. He ran away from them. The vehicle was found in southeast Urbana. Police tried to confront Frazier again, but he ran away again. He was then found and arrested along Vawter Drive in Urbana. A shoulder holster and loaded magazine was found along the Frazier’s path as he ran away.

Frazier was taken to the Champaign County Satellite Jail.

Officers are continuing to investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.