CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County is offering households impacted by COVID-19 assistance with paying water bills to avoid shutoffs and restore service.

The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s assistance program consists of a one-time payment to be used toward water/wastewater services. To be eligible for assistance, households must have an income that does not exceed 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). Households that were already disconnected or are facing imminent disconnection must also have a balance of $250 or more on their water bills to be eligible.

Homeowners can qualify with a monthly income up to $2,147 for single-person households, $2,903 for two-person households, $3,660 for three-person households and $4,417 for families of four. Renters can qualify with a monthly income up to $4,033 for single-person households, $4,608 for two-person households, $5,216 for three-person households and $7,758 for families of four.

Benefits will be paid directly to water/wastewater vendors on behalf of eligible households.

The RPC needs the following documentation to process applications:

Proof of income for the 60-day period beginning with the date of application for all household members

Photo ID

A copy of lease or signed letter from landlord (for renters)

Proof of Social Security Numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers for all household members

The most recent water/wastewater bill issued within the last 30 days

A disconnection notice (if water has been disconnected already)

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments will be made through May 31 or until funding is exhausted. The application can be found online.