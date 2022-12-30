CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.”

They partnered with the History Museum to teach people about how the area was named. They also want to instill some community pride. The city with the most t-shirts sold will win bragging rights and a special prize.

“It certainly has sparked a lot of debate and a lot of questions, especially on social media. So, we get a lot of people who like to voice their opinions about what they think it is there. But I think there is a lot of community pride between the two cities for people to kind of claim their ground as to what city they are in and what city they love,” said Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement Terri Reifsteck.

Urbana is ahead by 14 t-shirts. There’s still some time to give your team a boost. Sales will close at midnight tomorrow.

Shirts can be purchased at ChambanaProud.com.