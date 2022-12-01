CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Museums Network is seeking donations to support their school bus grants for classroom field trips.

They shared on Facebook that paying for a bus has created a barrier for many teachers and administrators recently when planning classroom field trips.

The Network offers two grants to help remove those barriers. Each grant is worth $200 to help cover school field trip transportation costs to museums, nature centers, and science centers. They said donations will help support these grants so that even more kids can experience culture in Champaign County.

Donations can be made here.