CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Municipal elections are only a few weeks away, but Champaign County is looking for 100 more election judges.

Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said he wants to continue to keep open 67 polling locations like previous elections but will be forced to close some places unless more residents sign up as judges.

“I’m going to be forced to close numerous polling locations to make sure that we have the statutory requirements of the number of election judges at each location,” Ammons said.

While there have been two elections in less than a year with the June primary and November General elections, the municipal election is just as important, argues Ammons.

“They are the people that you meet at the grocery store or at the at the baseball game,” he said. “And you can have a conversation with them about your opinions about what you are about what you would like to see happen.”

Any election worker is paid $200. High school juniors and seniors with at least a 3.0 GPA can also serve as election judges if they get permission from their parent or guardian and principal.

To learn more information about applying, visit the Champaign County Clerk’s website. The deadline to apply is March 28.

Illinois’ municipal elections are April 4th. Early voting is already underway. Champaign County is one of a handful of jurisdictions in the state where voters can vote at any polling place in the county.