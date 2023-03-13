CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new “microloan” fund is being launched in Champaign County to aid businesses in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Champaign County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) recently announced the establishment of the Champaign County Small Business Microloan Fund. The loan fund aims to help disadvantaged entrepreneurs and small businesses in the county with gaining access to affordable financial services.

Champaign County used $250,000 worth of American Rescue Plan Act funding to establish the microloan fund, which contains a total of $2 million. The county and CCEDC received support from Busey Bank, PNC and financial asset-building organization Justine PETERSEN to establish the fund.

“Champaign County is fortunate to have dedicated ARPA funding that can assist small businesses in Champaign County in response to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Summers, Champaign County Executive. “We look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the Small Business Microloan Fund to help boost business operations of local entrepreneurs and the economy.”

The loan fund aims to assist approximately 100 new and existing county businesses and entrepreneurs, focusing on those who do not qualify for traditional lending. Eligible businesses can access small loans up to $50,000.

“As part of our strategic plan, we’ve been working to develop more opportunities for area small businesses to access capital,” said Carly McCrory-McKay, Executive Director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation. “It has been a priority for our organization to partner with local and regional financial institutions and governmental agencies to increase these opportunities and to collaboratively address barriers minority businesses experience in accessing the capital needed to start and grow their businesses.

“We’re grateful to Champaign County, Busey Bank, and PNC Bank for committing funds to make this microloan program a reality,” McCrory-McKay added. “We look forward to working with Justine PETERSEN and our regional economic development partners to ensure the fund is successful.”

People and businesses interested in learning more about the Small Business Microloan Fund are encouraged to contact Tristan Brown, Justine PETERSEN’s Illinois Operations Manager, at TBrown@justinepetersen.org or by calling 217-494-0884. Additionally Justine PETERSEN will host open office hours on March 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. and on March 30 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the CCEDC office, 1817 South Neil Street, Suite 100.