CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff shortages are causing more problems in Champaign County. Minors at the juvenile detention center are being sent to other facilities across the state.

They’re being moved to Vernon hills, Joliet, and Normal detention centers. Eleven detainees were moved this week. Four more are expected to be transferred next week. Center officials say they hope this news will encourage more applicants.

“Well, we’re hoping that during this time that we’re going to be able to attract more staff. So, we have been able to hire three people within the last two weeks and we have another starting at the end of the month,” said Michael Williams, the court services director.

The 90-day relocation is only a temporary solution to the staffing problem. Williams says that the juvenile center still has plenty of vacancies to fill.