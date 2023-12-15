RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A stretch of interstate in Champaign County is closed early Friday morning after a crash, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened just north of the Champaign/Ford County line south of Paxton, or 8 miles north of Rantoul.

As a result, Interstate 57 northbound is closed to traffic at the Rantoul exit, Exit 250 at US 136.

Traffic heading northbound should detour off of US 136 into Rantoul, before heading north on US 45 to Paxton where traffic will be allowed to re-enter the highway.

This is a developing story, we will have more details for you as they become available.