Champaign County Humane Society to host Fur Ball 2021 online

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Humane Society (CCHS) will host Fur Ball auction and raffles virtually on October 1.

Officials said the Fur Ball is the CCHS largest annual fundraiser to help provide care and shelter to homeless pets of Champaign County. There is no admission fee and anyone interested can register, browse and bid on items.

“While we’re disappointed that we can’t return to an in-person dinner and auction this year, we’ve decided to view this as an opportunity,” said CCHS Executive Director Mary Tiefenbrunn. “With the price of admission discounted by 100% – and the convenience of bidding from your phone or computer – we’re opening up the event to a much wider audience of animal lovers.”

The Fur Ball Committee has put together many auction packages with great items. These include fun experiences, hand-crafted jewelry and gift baskets from local businesses.

According to officials, CCHS will also bring back the Fur Ball Trip and Jewelry Raffles. The Trip Raffle offers a 1-in-100 chance to win a trip to either Cancun, Monterey (golf), Las Vegas or Kentucky Bourbon Trail. There are 100 tickets and each costs $100. In addition, the Jewelry Raffle is a chance to win one of five stunning pieces donated to the Fur Ball by Champaign Jewelers. Tickets for these are $25 each or 5 for $100.

All Raffle tickets can be purchased now with no obligation to participate in the online auction.

Bidding on auction items will open at Noon on October 1 and close at 7:00 p.m. Raffle drawings will take place after bidding has closed. For more information, go to CCHS’s website.